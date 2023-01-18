HARRISBURG, Pa. - A federal judge has signed off on a settlement between the U.S. Department of Justice and Schuylkill County over alleged sexual harassment by a county commissioner.

The DOJ had filed a lawsuit against the county, claiming Schuylkill County Commissioner George Halcovage Jr. sexually harassed four female employees, and that those employees were retaliated against for trying to speak out.

Under the terms of the agreement, which was reached last week and approved by the court on Tuesday, the county must hire a consultant from a list approved by the DOJ. The consultant will conduct a workplace climate survey, propose improvements to the equal employment opportunity (EEO) policies and develop a new sexual harassment training program, according to the paperwork.

The county must also pick an employee to serve as the EEO officer.

There are also restrictions on Halcovage, who has refused to resign from his position and can only be removed, under state law, through impeachment in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives and conviction in the Pennsylvania Senate.

Halcovage is not allowed to have any direct contact with the women, and he has to undergo anti-harassment training, the consent decree says.

The agreement does not have an impact on a separate lawsuit filed by the employees against the commissioner. The four employees recently said they turned down an $850,000 settlement so the public can hear all of the facts.