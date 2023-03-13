Court documents are shedding some more light on the case of a man accused of stabbing and killing four University of Idaho students last year.

Bryan Kohberger is accused of killing Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Gonclaves, Xana Kernodle, and Madison Mogen.

The latest documents released show that search warrants were issued for companies such as Amazon, American Express, Apple, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Google in connection with the case.

However, the documents show that that most of the warrants are sealed.

A search warrant was also issued for Washington State University, where Kohberger had been a student.

What may have been seized during the searches or requests for records will likely not be revealed until Kohberger's trial.

The search warrant police filed for Kohberger's parents' home in Chestnuthill Township has been previously released.

A set of all-black clothing was seized, possibly important because one of the surviving students in the Idaho apartment described seeing a man dressed in all-black they didn't know.

Police also took a flashlight, a pair of medical gloves, and a pair of size-13 Nike sneakers, which could be important because we know that at the crime scene in Idaho, officers identified a shoe print with a diamond-shaped pattern left behind.