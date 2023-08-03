Alleged killer Bryan Kohberger of Monroe County says he has an alibi, but at this point there appears to be no way to confirm it.

Idaho court records say Kohberger was out driving by himself late on the night of last November 12 into the 13th.

That's when prosecutors say the Poconos man stabbed and killed four University of Idaho students.

Kohbergers' attorney says in the court documents that he "has long had a habit of going for drives alone."

But those same documents say that Kohhberger right now is not claiming to be at a specific location at a specific time, and there are no witnesses currently to say where precisely he was.

The defense said they will provide further details on the alibi as the case progresses.

Prosecutors have said they have DNA evidence and cell phone data connecting Kohberger to the crime.