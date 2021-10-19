NUANGOLA BOROUGH, Pa. - New grisly details were revealed about the stabbing death of a woman in Luzerne County over the weekend.
Police documents said when officers arrived at the home in Nuangola Borough on Saturday they took 26-year-old Lavrius Watson into custody. Watson was heard muttering "Why did I do that?," according to court paperwork.
A police officer went inside the home and found 41-year-old Elizabeth Leonard with injuries to her abdomen, according to court paperwork. The county's deputy coroner pronounced Leonard dead a short time later, police said.
Watson told police he had a bad reaction after he and Leonard ate marijuana-laced cookies. He told police he stabbed her five times in the stomach. Watson also was the one who called 911 and told dispatchers he killed her, police said.
Police say Watson had been babysitting the victim's two children for the past two weeks.
He was charged with homicide.