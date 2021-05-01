HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Department of Health announced that a long-term indoor walk-in COVID-19 testing site will open to the public in Luzerne County starting Monday, May 3rd.
The current testing site in Centre County will rotate to a new location.
“The virus is still present in our communities, which is evident from the daily count of COVID-19 cases statewide,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said. “This reinforces the need for continued testing across the state. We encourage anyone who feels they need or want a test to take advantage of all COVID-19 testing clinics, if they think they have been exposed to COVID-19. Much of the news and attention has shifted to COVID-19 vaccines, but testing is still a critical part of our response to ultimately stop the spread of COVID-19.”
Starting on Monday until Friday, May 28th, testing will be available at the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport, 100 Terminal Road, Avoca,18641.
Testing will be conducted in the office, located next to the car rental office from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
The Centre County site at the Patton Township Municipal Building will close Saturday, May 1st.
Beginning Tuesday, May 4th through Saturday, May 29th, testing will be available daily, Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Centre County Recycling & Refuse Authority Interpretive Center, 253 Transfer Road, Bellefonte, 16823. This will be an outdoor walk-up site.
Up to 450 people can be tested per day. Mid-nasal passage swab PCR tests will be performed. Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis and is completely free. No appointment is necessary.
Testing is open to individuals who are not county residents. Patients must be ages 3 and older and are not required to show symptoms of COVID-19 in order to be tested.
Patients are encouraged to bring a photo-ID. Registration will also be completed on-site. The turnaround time for testing results is one to three days after testing.
The AMI testing site will be open to anyone who feels they need a test.