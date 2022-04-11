TUNKHANNOCK TWP., Pa. - A crash has a large stretch of highway closed in the Poconos during the Monday morning commute.
The eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 are closed between the Blakeslee (Route 115) and Scranton (I-380) exits in Monroe County.
All eastbound traffic is being detoured off the highway at Route 115 (exit 284).
Initial reports indicated a tractor-trailer was involved in the wreck around 6:30 a.m.
State police did not comment on what happened or how long the highway is expected to be closed.