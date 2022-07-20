EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Crews in the Poconos fought a fire at a fuel supplier Wednesday.
The fire broke out at Tolino's Fuel Service on King Street, according to a Facebook post by the Stroudsburg Fire Department.
King Street is closed, and the fire department is asking people to stay away from the area.
Tolino's Fuel Service Inc. offers a variety of products, including home and wholesale delivery of heating oil, propane, kerosene, gasoline, and diesel fuel, according to its website.
The company has a main office and bulk fuel storage facility in Bangor. It operates loading operations in East Stroudsburg, as well as Brodheadsville and Tatamy.