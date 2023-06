Firefighters in Schuylkill County are battling a heavy brush fire between Shenandoah and Mahanoy City.

On Saturday afternoon, fire companies from around the county were called a heavily wooded area near Brandonville Road and Route 924 in Mahanoy Township.

Smoke could be seen in the area of a wind farm, but it's unknown if the fire started there.

It appears the fire is not threatening any homes or other buildings.

69 News has heard no reports of injuries.