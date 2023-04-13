FAIRVIEW TWP., Pa. - A large brush fire has been sending massive plumes of smoke billowing into the sky in Luzerne County.

Smoke could be seen coming from a wooded area in the Glen Summit section of Fairview Township.

Multiple crews are responding to the fire, which broke out Wednesday afternoon.

So far there were no reports of injuries or of any homes being threatened by the fire.

Pennsylvania remains under a red flag warning as there's a very high risk for wildfires, due to a mild winter, lack of rain, warm temperatures and gusty breezes.