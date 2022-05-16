STROUD TWP., Pa. - Crews are cleaning up hydrochloric acid on a road in Monroe County after a tractor trailer overturned Monday morning.
The tractor trailer crashed shortly before 10 a.m. on Bangor Mountain Road in the area of Middle Road in Stroud Township, according to county dispatchers. A hazmat team responded to the scene.
Both lanes in the area are closed while crews do cleanup work.
The driver was injured, but the injuries are not believed to be severe, dispatchers said.
Dispatchers say about 20 people, who were responding emergency personnel, were deconned and sent to the hospital.
The Stroud Area Regional Police Department is investigating the crash.