STROUD TWP., Pa. - Demolition crews are now finishing what a fast-moving fire began.

Flames ravaged the Gray Service Center on West Main Street in Stroud Township, just after 3 p.m. Monday. It left the building in ruins, so what's left is now being torn down.

Stroud Township Fire Chief Bill Unruh said it was an accident, beginning with a spark from a drill that lit gasoline fumes. From there, the fire quickly spread to the rest of the building. Asst. Chief Kelly Felker said that's due to plenty of fuel sources.

"You have acetylene cutting torches inside going off, gasoline tanks, tires, and it was just, it was a big fire," said Felker.

Although crews were able to put it out, the building was a total loss. Before crews tore it down, we met people showing up to look for their vehicles, only to find them in ruins.

"I'm pretty sure it's the one in the middle," said Scotty Rovito, pointing to what he believed were the remains of his wife's Jeep Wrangler.

Rovito said he had just dropped off the car before the fire broke out.

"It was leaking some transmission fluid, so we brought it in, dropped it off, then a couple hours later we heard the place was on fire," said Rovito.

But other people we met said they got lucky the fire happened when it did.

"I had plans to bring my car last week, last Thursday. I decided, something came up, I decided not to come. I said I'll leave it for next week, and I come today and I find this. I was like oh my God I am so lucky," said Robert Atiles.

Only one person was reported to have been hurt in the fire, a mechanic who was burned, but is expected to be okay. The Holiday Inn next door was evacuated for smoke, but is now back to business.

We did reach out to Gray Chevrolet, which owned the Service Center, to get a comment, but we didn't hear back.