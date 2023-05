FRACKVILLE, Pa. - Swift action by firefighters in Schuylkill County made sure a large brush fire did not spread to homes close by.

The fire broke out Sunday afternoon just east of Frackville.

Part of Morea Road was closed temporarily and fire trucks set up close to homes just in case they were needed.

Around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, an emergency dispatcher said that it appears all roads were back open, and no homes were in danger anymore.