POTTSVILLE, Pa. - A fire broke out at an apartment complex in Schuylkill County Friday.

Firefighters were sent to the complex at the 600 block of West John Ohara Street in Pottsville shortly before 6 p.m., according to county dispatchers.

There have been no reports of injuries.

Dispatchers say people have been displaced, but do not know how many at this time.

No word on what may have sparked the fire.