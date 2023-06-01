BANKS TWP., Pa. - Crews are battling a fire at a post office and a house in Carbon County Thursday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the Lehigh & Lausanne Rural Volunteer Fire Company Carbon County Fire District 19.

The fire broke out at the unit block of East Market Street in Banks Township around 1:30 p.m., according to county dispatchers.

At least two buildings are affected by the fire, county dispatchers said.

Dispatchers say nobody was injured.

Several county fire crews remained on the scene Thursday afternoon. The fire company is asking people to avoid the area.

No word yet on what may have caused the fire.