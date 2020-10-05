BARRETT TWP., Pa. - Pocono Mountain Regional Police said propane caused an explosion so powerful it blew out the windows and doors of a home in the Pocono Country Place Community on Sunday afternoon.
Video shows the fiery aftermath. Neighbors said they heard a big boom then saw the explosion.
"Something happened so I stopped, I went down my driveway and I started seeing a black huge smoke coming out. So I went down and saw the flames were coming out of everywhere," said Joe Poma.
Investigators report no one was home at the time and no one was injured.
Several hours later, fire fighters in nearby Barrett Township put out a fire that destroyed most of a home on Cottage Lane. The fire chief tells 69 News when crews arrived, the front half of the home and a car were in flames. He says everyone inside-including several children-made it out safely, but one dog did not.
Neighbor Steve Rodriguez said he was sitting on his front porch when he saw sparks. He said he tried to put out the fire with a fire extinguisher but it didn't work.
"As soon as I headed over the entire like house, front of the house was on fire. All of the flames were coming out from the windows, the door, and since the car was parked right in front, that caught fire too," Rodriguez said.
The Barrett Township fire chief said the fire marshal is investigating.