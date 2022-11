WEST BRUNSWICK TWP., Pa. - A Christmas tree in Schuylkill County is getting prepped for a trip to the nation's capital.

The concolor fir spent the last 20 years at Evergreen Acres Tree Farm in West Brunswick Township.

But now it's been cut down and loaded onto a truck to head for the Blue Room of the White House.

That truck is scheduled to leave bright and early Thursday at 3 a.m.