LEHIGHTON, Pa. - A church steeple in Carbon County is slowly coming down because of a leak.
The co-chairman of Trinity Lutheran Church in Lehighton says the steeple needs to get fixed after a leak was found in the roof.
The church was able to track down the company that built the steeple back in 1972.
Crews are removing it piece by piece on Thursday to take it back to the factory in Kentucky to fix it up.
"It would've been a lot cheaper to cap the roof but we decided that it was important for the congregation, for the church, for the town to replace it and have it fixed up and put back on," said Al Sellers, co-chair of the property committee for the church.
The steeple was built in 1972 to house the 2,500 pound bell from 1872.
The church expects the steeple to be back sometime in September.