FRANKLIN TWP., Pa. - A 75-year-old man was hurt after falling over an embankment at Beltzville State Park in Carbon County, according to emergency dispatchers and local police.

The man was going fishing and was walking down to the river edge when his leg gave out and he fell, Franklin Township police said.

Township police and the Beltzville Rangers responded shortly after 1 p.m., according to emergency dispatchers.

The man, who is from Bucks County, was taken to the hospital with a knee injury.