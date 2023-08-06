FRANKLIN TWP., Pa. - Search crews spent hours Sunday searching for someone who disappeared in the water at Beltzville State Park.

Carbon County emergency dispatchers said they received a report Sunday afternoon that a juvenile male went under the water and did not resurface.

Rescue boats were launched and several emergency departments were on scene through the evening, as was the game commission and the fish and boat commission.

The search was eventually called off Sunday night after dark, but several departments were back on the scene Monday morning.