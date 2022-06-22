Christopher Schofield

HARDWICK TWP., N.J. - Crews are searching the Delaware River in the Poconos for a missing 23-year-old man.

Christopher Schofield, from Stroudsburg, was attempting to swim across the river with two other people near Prices Landing around 8 p.m. Tuesday when he began struggling in the current, which is particularly swift in that section of the Delaware, according to a news release from the National Park Service.

Schofield was last seen going under water just above the old bridge abutments about a half-mile upstream from the Interstate 80 toll bridge, according to the news release.

The other two swimmers made it to the New Jersey shore and were later rescued by volunteer rescue team members. None of the three swimmers were wearing a life jacket, the National Park Service said.

National Park Service rangers and dive team members from Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, staff from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, and volunteers from the Portland Hook and Ladder Company, Knowlton Township Fire and Rescue Company, and Pennsylvania Search and Rescue Recovery Team are searching for Schofield.

The combined search crews will continue to scour the Delaware River, both above and below the surface, throughout the day Wednesday using ground and river surface searches, divers, side scan sonar, and a cadaver dog, the National Park Service said. Crews will reassess search operations at the end of the day if no recovery is made.

The National Park Service says crews are also keeping an eye on the weather, which could affect the safety of rescuers. In the event of foul weather, the search will be suspended temporarily until conditions are again deemed safe, according to the news release.

