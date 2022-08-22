HAZLE TWP., Pa. - The search continues for a man who went missing during a family camping trip in Luzerne County.

Adrien Hachey, 43, was camping with his family in Hazle Township, near the Schuylkill County border, when he disappeared, police said.

His family woke up early Sunday and Hachey was nowhere to be found, police said.

Crews are searching the Humboldt Industrial Park, in the area of Mount Pleasant Lane.

There are several bodies of water on the property, including Mount Pleasant Reservoir, so dive teams are included in the search.

Authorities believe he may walked into the woods and never came back.