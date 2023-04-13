JIM THORPE, Pa. - In Carbon County, crews took to the air to battle a brush fire.
It broke out around 3 p.m. along the Switchback Trail behind Center Avenue.
There have been no reports of injuries.
Scroll down for comments if available
JIM THORPE, Pa. - In Carbon County, crews took to the air to battle a brush fire.
It broke out around 3 p.m. along the Switchback Trail behind Center Avenue.
There have been no reports of injuries.
Scroll down for comments if available
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.