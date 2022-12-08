A new "vertical farm" will open in Luzerne County, with 50 million potential customers within 200 miles.



Crop One Holdings will grow romaine lettuce and spring mix in Hazle Township, with a potential crop of seven tons of produce per day when the indoor farm is fully operating in 2024. The company estimates the farm will create about 40 jobs.



"This new farm will enable us to meet growing retailer demand, while simultaneously introducing new customers across the Tristate area (New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania) to the benefits of hydroponically grown produce," Craig Ratajczyk, chief executive officer of Crop One, said in a statement.



Vertical farms are in controlled environments indoors that allow for growing 365 days per year. Plants are grown in stacks - thus the "vertical" farm - and hydroponically, meaning they are fed water-based nutrients.



Crop One operates a vertical farm at its Millis, Massachusetts headquarters, near Boston. That farm has been operating continuously since 2015. The Luzerne County operation is being developed at 405 Stony Creek Road in Hazle Township.



A statement from Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's office said the state has arranged for a loan of as much as $3 million to Crop One and $200,000 in grants. In turn, the company has committed to investing $105 million in the project and creating jobs.



Crop One sells its produce under the FreshBox Farms brand.



In Bethlehem, Bowery Farming operates an indoor farm in Lehigh Valley Industrial Park VII off Route 78, growing produce on what used to be Bethlehem Steel Corp. property.