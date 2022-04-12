SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. – Cracked concrete, still carrying plenty of cars across.
"It's busted up if you look at it close enough," said Bill Miller from Cressona. "It's not in good shape."
"The whole wall's falling in," said Rich Pastuszek of Schuylkill Haven. "I don't know how these trucks are making it across. It's crazy."
The Columbia Street Arch Bridge in Schuylkill Haven, Schuylkill County, was built in 1921. According to a release from U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser (R-PA 9th District), the bridge is responsible for the safe passage of over 10,000 vehicles a day, but it's seen better days.
"It doesn't make much sense, and it's almost ignored now," Miller said. "I see the kids going across on bicycles. It's in bad shape."
For a small bridge, it still sees a lot of traffic, especially during rush hour, but if people want to walk across, one side is closed.
"I was told they're actually going to build a temp bridge, that that building's going to get removed, they're gonna move this," Miller said. "I don't know if any of that's still true."
Now, though, there's good news for the bad bridge.
"It looks like we are looking at awarding a contract this year," said Ron Young, district press officer for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Requested by the Northeastern Pennsylvania Alliance, it's an estimated $3 million project, and it comes as the Schuylkill River Sojourn is expected to head under the bridge in June.
"Sometimes, if we are working in the river, it can cause current issues for people kayaking or people boating," Young said, "so we do tend to work with them to let them know and put up signs on the river."
PennDOT says the work will last two years.
"I think it's awesome," Pastuszek said.
"Well, it's about time," Miller said.
No date has been set for the start of the project.