COALDALE, Pa. - A woman in Schuylkill County is accused of stealing more than $20,000 from the borough of Coaldale while she was treasurer.
Anissa Marie Nunemacher is charged with theft, theft by deception, and receiving stolen property, according to a news release from the Schuylkill County District Attorney's Office.
The DA's office said Nunemacher was the Borough Treasurer from November 2015 through December 31, 2019.
Numerous discrepancies were discovered during a review of records by the borough's mayor, council, and other officers, according to the news release. The discrepancies uncovered that Nunemacher had removed and transferred funds as alleged payments for vacation and pay in excess of her contract amounts, the DA's office said.
As a result of the investigation, an accounting firm conducted a forensic audit. As a result of the audit, it was learned that she had taken more than $20,000, the DA's office said.
No preliminary hearing has been scheduled at this time.