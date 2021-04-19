STROUD TWP., Pa. - A man in Monroe County has been arrested after he allegedly stole more than $600,000 from his employer.
Stephen Golas, 34, of Kunkletown, faces several charges, including theft by deception, receiving stolen property, and access device fraud.
Golas stole money from his employer, Megaphase LLC, from January 2015 to December 2020, according to a news release from the DA's office.
Golas charged company credit cards to a “Square” account that he set up to imitate one of their raw material suppliers, the DA's office said. Square is an application, used by many small businesses, to digitally process payments for credit and debit cards.
Golas then forged documents to make the transactions with the Square account look legitimate, according to the news release.
When questioned about the allegations, Golas confessed to stealing from Megaphase and covering it up by creating false documents, the DA's office said.
Golas was arraigned and released on $100,000,00 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing will be set at a later date.