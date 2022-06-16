FRACKVILLE, Pa. - The deaths of two people at a home in northern Schuylkill County are being investigated as an apparent murder-suicide.
That's according to the county's district attorney.
The coroner's office says 34-year-old Megan Beury and 33-year-old David Zerby were found dead with gunshot wounds at a home in Frackville on North Fourth Street.
At this point, authorities are not providing any further information.
Autopsies were scheduled for Thursday night.
More information is expected to be released as the investigation progresses.