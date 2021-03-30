STROUDSBURG, Pa. - State police troopers were justified in shooting a man armed with what appeared to be a gun on Route 33 in Monroe County in December, the district attorney's office said.
The county district attorney's office held a news conference Tuesday to present the findings of the investigation into the deadly police shooting of Christian Hall, 19, on December 30.
The investigation determined troopers were justified in their use of force "due to Hall's actions which presented an imminent risk of death or serious bodily injury," said Michael Mancuso, first assistant district attorney.
"In the circumstances they were faced with, there was only one outcome, and (Hall) made sure what that outcome was going to be," Mancuso said during the news conference.
The DA's office said Hall was the one who first called 911 to report a "possible suicider" on the Route 33 overpass to Interstate 80 in Hamilton Township on Dec. 30.
Dash cam video from police cars shows troopers encountering Hall standing on the concrete barrier to the road below. The two responding troopers then retreat to behind their vehicles, which are parked at the end of the bridge, when they see Hall with what appears to be a gun.
"At all times, he acts like the gun he has is real," Mancuso said. "It was an instrument in provoking the cops' reaction."
Authorities later recovered the weapon, which was a pellet gun made to look like a semi-automatic gun.
Troopers shut down traffic on Route 33 and I-80, and put stationary tractor-trailers below the overpass to try to dissuade Hall from jumping or lessen injuries if he did, the DA's office said.
"For nearly 1.5 hours, troopers gave an exemplary effort to deescalate the situation...by reassuring him over and over that he was not in trouble," Mancuso said.
Hall didn't say much during negotiations, Mancuso said, but did ask troopers if they were trained to shoot if shot at, and said "make it quick."
Video shows Hall put down the gun at one point, but then pick it up again. He eventually starts walking closer to the troopers and refuses commands to put down the gun.
"Hall refused to comply...he actually appeared to escalate the threat he was presenting," Mancuso said.
As Hall gets closer to the troopers, one of them fires shots that miss Hall and hit the concrete barrier behind him, the police dash cam video shows. That's when Hall brings his arms up, while still holding the gun, and lifts the gun into the air.
Troopers then open fire, hitting Hall three times, video shows.
"Contrary to false reports on social media...at the time he was shot, Hall was in fact holding the weapon in his hand," Mancuso said.
He was treated at the scene and rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
"Troopers displayed much professionalism and empathy in trying to avoid the use of deadly force against Hall," he said. "Frankly I'm astounded that they let him get so close with the threat he was presenting. It was clearly the last thing they wanted to do, was open fire on him."
Mancuso said Hall's actions and other evidence, including previous social media posts, show Hall's intentions were clearly to end his life.
"Classic suicide-by-cop scenario, and Mr. Hall would not be deterred," Mancuso said.
Family and friends had said Hall was suffering from a mental health crisis, and a march was held demanding "justice and more competent mental health education and police reform."
Mancuso said Hall's family has refused to talk to investigators or any authorities. He said he held Tuesday's news conference to clear up misconceptions on social media.
When asked if he had a message for Hall's family, Mancuso said, "We're sorry for your loss. I can't imagine the impact that has had on you. We don't believe that you should blame yourself for anything along the lines of what happened. CJ had a lot of mental health issues, and in the end they were too much for him."
The district attorney's office said the police video shown during Tuesday's news conference will be available on its website, in an effort to be transparent with the public and Hall's friends and family.