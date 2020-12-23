RYAN TWP., Pa. - The Grinch who Stole Christmas has been drawing crowds in Schuylkill County.
So we went to see for ourselves.
Sure enough, for a few hours every day Chris Wagoner dresses up as the stingy green monster and waves to passersby off Route 54 near Barnesville in Ryan Township.
He says this was all his daughter's doing to help people get through the pandemic.
"My daughter thought it would be a great idea to come outside and wave to the traffic and try to put some smiles on other kids' faces," Wagoner said.
He says the Grinch gets a bad rap. So instead of stealing Christmas, he's bringing a little holiday cheer.