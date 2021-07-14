JIM THORPE, Pa. - An elderly man found dead on a road in Carbon County appears to have died of natural causes, authorities say.
A jogger found the body of Elmer Feuerstein, 94, around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday on Hill Road, near South Avenue, in Jim Thorpe, according to police and county coroner's office.
Investigators initially believed he may have been hit by a car, but Jim Thorpe police later said it appears he died of natural causes, and there is no evidence of foul play.
It appears the man had been out walking when he died, police said.
An autopsy is planned to determine his cause of death.