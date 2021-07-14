Jim Thorpe police scene body found
Larry Neff | for 69 News

JIM THORPE, Pa. - An elderly man found dead on a road in Carbon County appears to have died of natural causes, authorities say.

A jogger found the body of Elmer Feuerstein, 94, around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday on Hill Road, near South Avenue, in Jim Thorpe, according to police and county coroner's office.

Investigators initially believed he may have been hit by a car, but Jim Thorpe police later said it appears he died of natural causes, and there is no evidence of foul play.

It appears the man had been out walking when he died, police said.

An autopsy is planned to determine his cause of death.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.