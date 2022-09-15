STROUD TWP., Pa. - The defense and prosecution have rested in a Monroe County homicide trial.

Randy Halterman is accused of shooting two intruders in his Stroud Township home. One of them died, but Halterman claims it was justified under Pennsylvania's Castle Doctrine.

Our cameras caught Halterman leaving the courtroom Thursday. Watching him walk by was his former girlfriend, Carolyn Kautz. She was called by the defense to testify in Halterman's trial, and she revealed a big new piece of information.

Two months after the shooting on January 19, 2021, she went to Halterman's house to start cleaning it up on March 21. She said, underneath piles of trash, she found a crowbar. That's significant because one of the shooting victims, Adam Schultz, texted his girlfriend Chasity Frailey on the day of the shooting that he was trying to get a crowbar. The defense is trying to show the two of them broke into Halterman's home.

Frailey testified on the stand Wednesday, saying she and Schultz thought Halterman's home was abandoned. Prosecutors also played her original interviews with police showing her story never changed.

"The door was open, we went in, and as we opened the door, all this trash just fell, and I was like there's no way somebody lives here," said Frailey in the interview from January 2021.

Frailey also said they announced their presence, but Halterman never responded until they went upstairs and he shot them from behind a curtain.

"Adam said, he put his hands up and he said please stop. He said we didn't know anybody was here, we said hello, we knocked. And he was literally on his knees and the guy shot him," said Frailey in the January 2021 interview.

Now the judge has to decide whether this case fits under Pennsylvania's Castle doctrine. For that, he needs to agree there is evidence that Schultz and Frailey broke in, and that Halterman was afraid for his life. Then the final ruling will be up to the jury. Closing arguments begin at the Monroe County Courthouse Friday at 9 a.m.