Prosecutors will receive information on the alibi for the Poconos man accused of killing four University of Idaho students, according to court documents.

Bryan Kohberger's defense team was supposed to pass on that information Monday.

But, his attorney says they are still prepping his case.

She says Kohberger's alibi should come out in cross-examination of witnesses, or through the calling of expert witnesses.

She says the disclosure will meet evidentiary rules and other requirements.