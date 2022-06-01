Testimony is finished for day nine of the Michael Horvath trial.
Horvath is accused of murdering Holly Grim back in 2013. On Wednesday, both sides questioned Detective Raymond Judge about the investigation.
The prosecution asked Detective Judge about the evidence gathered during the investigation. The most incriminating evidence against Horvath included his blood found on the door of Holly Grim's trailer, a phone call placing him near her home in Lower Saucon Township at the time of her disappearance, and her remains found on his property. A set of planners found in his house also showed he had been tracking her movements for years.
But his defense raised the possibility several other suspects could have killed Grim. Like Edward King, who was the first suspect Grim's boyfriend Dwayne Mory told police about. Mory said King had been asking him about Grim at the bowling alley she frequented shortly before she disappeared. Mory was ruled out as a suspect after he was seen on security camera at work at the time of Grim's disappearance.
Then there's Richard Grim, Holly's brother. He was accused of sexually assaulting her in the past. He lived nearby her house, and he had entered her trailer when she wasn't there in the past. Horvath's defense showed that police didn't question his alibi that he had been at work at the time of her disappearance.
Then there's Josef Raszler, a man accused of killing another woman, Stephanie Roof. Raszler, Roof, Grim, and Horvath all worked for the company Allen Organ. The defense showed Raszler had been in contact with Horvath's wife Cathy, and had even been to the Horvath's Ross Township property in the past. Horvath's defense showed police didn't request phone records for Raszler or Cathy Horvath, and they never searched Cathy's car. Police did not find any evidence of Grim's DNA in Michael Horvath's car.
Day 10 of the trial begins Thursday at the Monroe County Courthouse.