Officials with the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission want to remind motorists of possible delays at the Delaware Water Gap Bridge toll plaza.
Construction at the toll plaza is scheduled to start on Monday, 5/3 in the westbound direction of the Delaware Water Gap (I-80) Toll Bridge.
The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission is urging I-80 motorists to allow additional travel time.
The commission says the bridge is heavily used by residents of Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountain region who commute to North Jersey job locations on weekdays. Commuters are likely to encounter changes in the transition area between the bridge and the five-lane barrier toll plaza.
Only three toll booths will be operational once the project gets underway. Normally there are five in operation.
The single Express E-ZPass lane adjacent to the toll plaza will remain open during this phase of project work.
The construction project is expected to take a little more than six months to complete and initially involves full-depth replacement of spalling concrete slabs in the vicinity of the five-lane westbound barrier toll plaza on the bridge’s Pennsylvania side.
The concrete slabs in the area of the bridge’s toll plaza were last replaced over 30 years ago.
Tolls are collected only in the westbound direction at the Delaware Water Gap (I-80) Toll Bridge. I-80 eastbound travel lanes at the bridge will be fully open and not be subject to travel restrictions by any of the work taking place at the westbound toll plaza.
The Commission is urging westbound motorists to reduce speeds, exercise caution, and allow additional time to reach their destinations whenever encountering construction areas.