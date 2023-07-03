GILBERTON, Pa. - Demolition workers were forced into action in Schuylkill County Monday.

That's because officials were worried that a vacant, partially collapsed apartment building in Gilberton could completely collapse at any moment.

Part of the upper floors collapsed onto the first floor of the Main Street building early Monday morning, according to a report by The Shenandoah Sentinel.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters at the scene said the building had been structurally unstable for quite awhile, according to the report.