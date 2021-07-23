HARRISBURG, Pa. | The Department of Health announced on Friday a COVID-19 testing site in Monroe County is opening to the public.
The site is available through a partnership with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare (AMI), according to officials.
“We continue to see Pennsylvanians infected with COVID-19,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said. “This reinforces the consistent need for accessible COVID-19 testing across the state. We encourage anyone who feels they need or want a test, especially if they think they have been exposed to COVID-19, to take advantage of the free COVID-19 testing clinics closest to them.”
Testing is available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., beginning Monday, July 26 through Friday, July 30 at Middle Smithfield Township Cultural Center, at 147 Municipal Drive, in East Stroudsburg, Pa. This is an indoor walk-in site.
It is important that even people with no symptoms and who have tested positive isolate in order to help stop the spread of COVID-19, health officials note.
Up to 450 people can be tested per day, officials say. Mid-nasal passage swab PCR tests will be performed. Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis and is completely free; No appointment is necessary.
Testing is open to individuals from any county who are ages 3 and older, and individuals are not required to show symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested. Patients are encouraged to bring a photo-ID, and registration will also be completed on-site.
The turnaround time for testing results is one to three days after testing.
Additional AMI COVID-19 testing sites are currently operating Tuesday through Saturday in Centre County through July 31 and Greene County and Mercer County Welcome Centers through August 21, officials stated. The final AMI site currently operating Monday through Thursday in Northampton County will be open through July 29.
Testing in Centre County is available at Centre County Recycling & Refuse Authority Interpretive Center, at 253 Transfer Road, in Bellefonte, Pa. from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Testing at Greene County Welcome Center is available at I-79 N Mount Morris, Pa. from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Testing at Mercer County Welcome Center site is available at I-80 East, West Middlesex, Pa., from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Testing in Northampton County is available at Paxinosa Elementary School, at 1221 Northampton St, in Easton, Pa., from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
In addition, Pennsylvanians can find testing sites in their area on the locator map.
Individuals who are tested should self-quarantine while they await their test results, and anyone who lives with other people should self-quarantine in a private room and use a private bathroom, if possible.
Others living in the home with the individual awaiting test results should also stay at home. The department has additional instructions for individuals waiting for a COVID-19 test result, officials say.
Individuals who test positive will receive a phone call from AMI while individuals who test negative will receive a secured-PDF emailed to them from AMI.
The department has contracted with AMI to perform pop-up COVID-19 testing in counties across the state since September 2020, department officials stated.
The contracts were funded by the federal Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity (ELC) Enhancing Detection grant. Counties under the initial contract, as well as the total number of patients tested, can be found here. Counties served under the first contract extension, as well as the total number of patients tested, can be found here.
Counties in need of a COVID-19 testing site should contact the Pennsylvania Department of Health to discuss the possibility of setting up a pop-up site through AMI.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people who are fully vaccinated do not get tested following a known exposure, if asymptomatic, with some exceptions for specific settings. Otherwise, the department recommends getting tested for COVID-19 if you come in contact with an infected individual or if you are experiencing symptoms.
For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19.”