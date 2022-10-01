LEHIGHTON, Pa. -- It was a shivery Friday night, but locals still showed up for the debut of Devil's Last Laugh in Lehighton.

Devil's Last Laugh is the newest haunted attraction in the Poconos, featuring a wagon ride from the ticket booth to the event's spooky entrance.

Deranged clowns greet the thrillseekers before they enter the "insane asylum," where the infamous Mr. Pickles escaped his cell.

A PG-13 event, the attraction is not recommended for children.

It is open every Friday and Saturday night in October, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are $15 a person.

To learn more, check out their website, www.devilslastlaugh.com.