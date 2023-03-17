EASTON, Pa. - As the country awaits Bryan Kohberger's next court appearance in June, the question continues to surface online and in communities throughout our region: did he commit any crimes in Pennsylvania?

"This is a very rare case, right? This is horrendous conduct. So right away, you know, your natural instinct is to wonder," said Northampton County District Attorney Terence Houck.

Houck was just as shocked as the rest of the country when he discovered the Idaho killings suspect's ties to the area.

"We recognized right away that he had no contacts with the criminal justice system here," said Houck. "We have no open kind of cases at all that fit that MO or that we are wondering about."

The Lehigh County DA's Office tells us it did the same type of search and found nothing.

When Kohberger appeared in court in the Poconos, the Monroe County DA's Office said it would be looking into the Pleasant Valley grad's past, though our several interview requests over the last few months to follow up on that have gone unanswered.

"When we have crimes committed in the area, we have a Regional Crime Information Center that keeps reports," said Houck.

That's something utilized by Bethlehem Township Police, whose chief tells us once he found out Kohberger went to DeSales University and Northampton Community College, his department also reviewed its records: no contact, no suspicious activity, and no unsolved crimes needed to be re-examined.

We checked in with DeSales too, which found no evidence of criminal behavior.

Northampton Community College simply told us it has no information to share regarding allegations.

State Police cited the gag order for why it couldn't say anything more about Kohberger, and added it doesn't comment on, or confirm the existence of, any pending or active investigations.

So, despite a constantly swirling rumor mill, the big takeaway from what local agencies have gathered so far is, "nothing happened here," said Houck.

Houck says of course if anyone has evidence of any crimes to report it, and his office will investigate.