TOBYHANNA TWP., Pa. -- A dispute between Tobyhanna Township and its volunteer fire company has residents confused and concerned about their safety.

Township supervisors claim the company is going out of service because it isn't happy with a new ordinance, but firefighters say that's not the case.

Still, Tobyhanna Township Supervisors passed a 13-page ordinance aimed at keeping fire companies accountable.

Tobyhanna Township Volunteer Fire Company President Ed Tutrone's biggest issue with it is that:

"It's solely their discretion of whether or not we're delinquent, and then it can go from a letter, to a meeting with the township manager, all the way up to them coming in, taking over the finances, and the operation."

Tutrone says there are already checks and balances. "We do receive tax fund money. We give them our financial statements. Anything they ask for."

The company says it was shocked when the township announced to residents it completely removed itself from service.

"Yes, we voluntarily took ourselves out of primary service, and all that means is they don't have to fund us anymore. We could still respond as secondary and we told them that, and they refused to have us dispatched."

Volunteers respond out of this building in the township and another in Blakeslee, to ensure residents get quick help. The company says the township is putting the health and safety of residents and risk by not letting it respond to calls at all.

The township did not respond to our interview request, though the board insisted in a statement "there will be no interruption of fire services."

"They are lying. There is an interruption of service. It will take an extra ten minutes for a fire company to get here."

Tutrone says the township is now getting the courts involved to ensure they don't respond and to have them evicted.

He's asking the township, as it sorts things out with the company, to let his firefighters respond to calls as a secondary department.