TAMAQUA, Pa. - Authorities in Schuylkill County have been investigating an incident involving members of the Tamaqua Area High School football team.
The investigation started Thursday evening and has continued throughout the weekend and into this week, according to a statement from Superintendent Raymond Kinder.
Members of the Tamaqua Area School District administration, school police force, and the Tamaqua Police Department are participating in the investigation, according to the statement.
"Due to the ongoing nature of this investigation regarding a student disciplinary matter of a juvenile nature, we are only permitted to share limited information. We ask that you respect this as we continue our process," Kinder said.