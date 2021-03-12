TOWAMENSING TWP., Pa. - Crews have recovered the body of a missing 70-year-old Bethlehem man who went ice fishing on Thursday.
A dive team found the man's body at Beltzville Lake during the search Friday morning, according to a spokesperson for the DCNR.
The family of the man, whose name has not been released, was at the park in Carbon County when he was found around 11 a.m., and they helped identify him, authorities said.
The coroner's office was also called to the scene.
The search began Thursday night after the man's wife reported her husband had not returned home from ice fishing. The man's car was parked in the Preachers Camp parking lot, but there was no sign of him.
Rescue crews searched the lake from about 8-11 p.m. Thursday, then resumed the search Friday morning until they found his body.
This week was unseasonably mild, with Thursday's temperatures reaching about 70 degrees.
Officials have not released further details about the man's death.