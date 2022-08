HAZLE TWP., Pa. - Authorities searched a remote waterway at the Luzerne-Schuylkill county border for a missing man.

Adrien Hachey, 43, was camping with his family in the area of the 500 block of Mount Pleasant Lane in Hazle Township, state police said.

Upon waking in the early morning hours Sunday, Hachey was nowhere to be found, police said.

Multiple search crews and dive teams assisted at the scene Sunday afternoon.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.