LEHIGHTON, Pa. – A divided Lehighton Borough Council voted Monday to hire a state police section commander and former station commander of the state police barracks in Stroudsburg as the borough’s new police chief.
Lt. Joseph M. Sparich, a native of Weatherly who most recently was patrol section commander for state police Troop N, was approved by a 3-2 vote, with one abstention.
Sparich was not at Monday’s meeting.
He replaces Chief Brian Biechy, who has retired. Gabe Szozda, who has been a patrolman with the department more than 15 years, has acted as temporary chief since April.
Council members Grant Hunsicker, Lisa Perry and Donald Rehrig voted for Sparich, and members Daryl Ahner and Ryan Saunders were opposed.
Member Autumn Abelovsky abstained. She said she had recused herself from the process because her husband, Troy, a Bethlehem Township Police officer, was an applicant for the position. Council member Joe Flickinger was absent.
Saunders said he opposed hiring Sparich because the borough paid the Robert B. and Helen S. Meyner Center for the Study of State and Local Government at Lafayette College to do a search for a new police chief, and Sparich wasn’t the candidate it recommended.
Hunsicker said a starting date and salary for Sparich have not been set.
An advertisement seeking a new chief set the salary range at $90,000 to $100,000 a year.
Sparich in 2021 had an annual salary of $134,281, according to online records. He took over the job as station commander in 2018 at an annual salary of $122,847.
Biechy’s salary was $88,400.
Sparich previously was at the helm of Troop N Stroudsburg station for several years.
An Army veteran, Sparich attended Bloomsburg University and is a graduate of the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command.
He started his career in law enforcement with five years in Hazleton City Police Department.
Sparich joined the state police in 2000 and upon graduation from the academy was assigned to Troop K, Skippack. He also served in the Fern Ridge barracks of Troop N, the Bethlehem and Belfast barracks of Troop M and the Bureau of Gaming Enforcement.
He also had an assignment as the commander of the Emergency Preparedness and Watch Center in the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
He was promoted to corporal in 2005 and became a sergeant in 2013. In June 2018, he was promoted to lieutenant and became station commander at Troop N, Stroudsburg.
At a special meeting in April, council approved paying Biechy accumulated annual leave, sick leave, and personal days. April 26 was his last day as chief.
Biechy’s last day originally was to be Aug. 10.
In December, council accepted Biechy’s notice of retirement and approved the Meyner Center proposal for recruitment services for the chief of police position, and the consulting rate of $95 per hour for any work outside of the proposal.
Biechy began as a part-time officer in the borough in 1988, and became full-time in 1989. He became police chief in December 2013.