Days away from Bryan Kohberger’s next court appearance in Idaho, newly-released court documents reveal how sure investigators are that the Poconos man killed four college students.

Initially, when investigators first identified a suspect, they took trash from the Kohbergers' Monroe County home. An affidavit said the trash had the dad’s DNA, so law enforcement basically did a paternity test on the DNA to link it to Bryan Kohberger, leading to his arrest.

Now, we’re learning what they discovered once got a search warrant to take Bryan Kohberger’s own DNA.

The DNA on the knife sheath at the grisly crime scene in Moscow, Idaho, is a statistical match, according to the newly-released documents.

The documents say that DNA is "at least 5.37 octillion times more likely" to be Bryan Kohberger's.

Police took a cheek swab to collect Kohberger's DNA after he was in custody.

This new information is coming out because the state asked the court to protect the identities of the hundreds of people used in the genealogical search the FBI did to initially connect the DNA to Kohberger's dad and therefore, Kohberger.

Kohberger’s trial is scheduled for October, though he’s expected to appear in court several times before then.

On June 27, a judge will consider potential evidence and the release of grand jury materials.

Prosecutors just asked for $135,000 to cover the cost of trial expenses. That’s $120,000 more than what’s usually allotted in that area.