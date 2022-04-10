I-81 Schuylkill County Snow Squall Crash

Multiple vehicle crash on I-80 in Schuylkill County.

 Larry Neff | for 69 News

POTTSVILLE, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say genetic material will be needed to positively identify the six people killed during an 80-vehicle pileup on a Schuylkill County interstate during a snow squall last month.

Dr. David Moylan III, the Schuylkill County coroner, told The (Pottsville) Republican-Herald on Friday that “we need to get some DNA samples” from relatives of the four men and two women killed in the March 28 crash on I-81.

Officials said earlier that the victims of the March 28 crash near the Minersville exit of I-81 were all between 40 to 70 years old and all burned beyond recognition.

Two dozen people were injured.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.