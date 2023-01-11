PINE GROVE TWP., Pa. - State police are asking for the public's help in identifying the person wanted in a criminal mischief incident in Schuylkill County.

Police say the man pictured above drove onto the property of Solar Innovations in Pine Grove Township, and used his truck and a tow strap to rip out two metal handrails from concrete steps.

The person then took off.

It happened on January 1, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Schuylkill Haven at 570-754-4600.