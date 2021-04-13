COOLBAUGH TWP., Pa - Search teams are again looking for a missing Lackawanna County man after his dog was spotted near Brady's Lake in Monroe County.
The last confirmed sighting of 72-year-old Ronald Nicholas of Clifton Township was last Monday in his hometown, according to the police. The search intensified near Brady Lake in Coolbaugh Township after someone found his blue truck there on Saturday.
Crews spent Monday afternoon utilizing drones to canvass the area and focused mostly on high-traffic areas that hikers would use.
Nicholas's dog, Cole, was seen walking across the dam at Brady's Lake around 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department. Search teams are now focused on the dog's direction of travel and are renewing search patterns in that area, police said.
Nicholas is described as standing six feet, three inches and weighing 220 pounds. He has white hair and brown eyes.
If you see Nicholas or have any information about where he might be, you are asked to call 911 or the Pennsylvania State Police at Dunmore at 570-963-3156.