LEHIGHTON, Pa. - A program at Beltzville Lake helped train a breed of dogs to be lifesavers this weekend.
The program was presented by the New-Pen-Del Newfoundland Club.
Different water rescue tests were carried out and the dogs were rated based on their performance at levels of junior, senior and excellent.
Organizers say Newfoundlands have a long history as working dogs and programs like this are used to keep the working instincts in them for when they are bred.
"Dogs have to tow boats in, rescue people from the water, jump from the boats, and bring rings out to people; basically testing their life-saving skills," said Amy Supko.
More than 30 dogs were trained during the event.