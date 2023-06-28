SCRANTON - A man and woman from the Poconos are being accused of making straw purchases of 15 firearms.

Yesenia Ramos, 43, of Stroudsburg, and Windall Mitchell, 34, of East Stroudsburg, were charged on June 20 by a federal grand jury with multiple counts of making false statements to federally licensed firearms dealers, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Ramos and Mitchell are charged with conspiring to provide false information to federally licensed firearms dealers regarding the purchases of fifteen firearms between May 15, 2021 and June 14, 2022, in Monroe County.

The DOJ says the fifteen firearms were purchased from various federally licensed firearms dealers in Monroe County, including Dunkelberger’s Sports Outfitters in Stroudsburg and Brodheadsville, Pocono Mountain Firearms in Scotrun, The Gun Place in East Stroudsburg, and Lopez Firearms in Pocono Summit.

The indictment also charges Ramos with fifteen substantive counts of making false statements to federally licensed firearms dealers, and charges Mitchell with being a convicted felon in possession of firearms.

The charge against the defendants resulted from an investigation conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF), and the Pennsylvania State Police. Assistant United States Attorney Robert J. O’Hara is prosecuting the case.

The maximum penalty under federal law for the offenses of making false statements to firearms dealers and for being a felon in possession of firearms is ten years’ imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine. A sentence following a finding of guilt is imposed by the Judge after consideration of the applicable federal sentencing statutes and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines.