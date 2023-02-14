PHILADELPHIA – The Department of Justice says a Monroe County man posed as his dead father in order to steal his Social Security Administration retirement benefits and New York State pension benefits.

Timothy Gritman, 52, of Brodheadsville, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court Tuesday to wire fraud and Social Security fraud, according to a news release from the DOJ.

The DOJ says he stole more than $204,985.

His father, Ralph, was 79 years old and in poor health in 2016 when he was last seen alive by relatives at Gritman's Pennsylvania residence, the DOJ said. In the summer of 2017, Gritman relocated to Wyoming with his father. After that, he posed as his dead father numerous times to continue receiving the SSA retirement benefits and the New York State pension, including appearing to use make-up to whiten his hair and eyebrows, according to the news release.

Gritman posed as his father and obtained a Pennsylvania State identification card in his father’s name from the Department of Transportation Driver License Center, the DOJ said. Gritman, to disguise himself, appeared with whitened hair and eyebrows, the DOJ said. He was then photographed as his father, Ralph Gritman. A photo of Gritman, where he apparently tried to disguise himself as an older man holding the bogus Pennsylvania State identification card, was sent to verify the father was alive.

According to Medicare records, Ralph Gritman's health insurance was last used in September 2017 for an emergency visit to a Wyoming hospital. After that, his Medicare health benefits were never used again, but he was not reported deceased, the DOJ said. Thus, his SSA and pension benefits continued to be paid to a joint account with Timothy.

From approximately October 2017 to October 2022, Timothy Gritman took Social Security and pension benefits intended for his father for his own personal use, the DOJ said. While law enforcement has determined that Ralph Gritman is now deceased, his remains have not been found.

Timothy Gritman faces a maximum possible sentence of 285 years' imprisonment, a three-year period of supervised release, a $3.75 million fine, and a $1,500 special assessment.

The case was investigated by the FBI, Social Security Administration-Office of the Inspector General, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and the New York State Office of the Comptroller and is being prosecuted by Special Assistant United States Attorney Megan Curran.